Though this will not come to you, the Argus reader, until the 29th, I am preparing it during the Memorial Day weekend.
“In the Beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word Was God”
- John 1:1
During the event of my ordination to Holy Orders I stated the following in the presence of the Bishop, Priests and other ministers of the church:
“I solemnly declare that I do believe the Holy Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments to be the Word of God, and to contain all things necessary to the Salvation”
Given the quote from John and my promise at ordination, my life had reached a new level of complexity. To say that I would need to be involved in ongoing study of the Holy Scriptures is an understatement. In my study of Scriptures I have learned that the words of the old testament were in a language I have never heard much less understood. The words of the New testament were written in Greek and my knowledge of Greek is rudimentary at best. Further, it had been made clear to me that the “Word” referenced in John 1 does not refer to scripture. Scripture was written long after our God spoke creation into being. I had just committed myself to a lifetime of seeking the Word of God in books that the Church says contains that Word. The Old and New Testament Scriptures are an accounting of God’s activities in creation as others have been able to discern those activities. I think it is fair to say it is a collection of books of memories. These memories span many generations of mankind.
Memories are important. My parents passed away in 1997 and 2000. Upon their passing I inherited the family trunk. In that trunk are items that my parents inherited from their parents and Grandparents. It is full of memories. My brother and sister and I call it the family archeological dig. Found in that trunk were some portrait drawing of Joseph Moser and Isabella Dunagan Moser. Joseph was born January 2, 1805 in Randolph Co. North Carolina. He died April 18, 1873 in Silverton, Oregon. Isabella was born in Woodford County Kentucky March 15, 1806 and died in Silverton, Oregon March 21, 1880. This couple had 12 children. By this record I have found I am deeply rooted in this country. I have found a record of an ancestor that served in the revolutionary war. I have a new sense of belonging by virtue of my digging into the family archeological dig.
The spoken word of God is a voice that comes to us from the beginning of time. It is much more than the words of the Old and New Testament. I have had a tendency to think of language as the thing that I am using to write this article. That would be far too limiting for our conversation with God. I suspect that the language of God is the language used to create and be. That being takes place in all our yesterdays, all our todays, and all our tomorrows. Though there are many ways to look at the Holy Bible, I urge you to not miss the gift that it is as a whole library of memories. These memories root you and I in our creation. In so doing it roots us in relationship to one another.
As we remember those that have died, we honor how they lived. If you have a curiosity about how your past generations actually lived in this creation that you share with them, one of the best places to look first is an old family bible. You might discover your families archeological dig.
Father Jim Mosier is the retired rector at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
