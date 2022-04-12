Easter treats take shape quickly with melted butter, marshmallows, popcorn and candies. Popcorn.org’s new recipe for Easter Bunny Bars is sure to please along with classic colorful Pop-a-rif-ic Popcorn Balls, and festive Popcorn Easter Baskets.
Recipes follow.
Easter Bunny Bars
These festive popcorn bars make a great Easter treat for kids and adults alike.
Yield: Serves 16
Ingredients
• 2 tbsp butter
• 3 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows, divided
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 8 cups popped popcorn
• 1 1/2 cups candy-coated miniature eggs
• 2 tbsp pastel-colored sprinkles
Directions
1. Melt butter in large saucepan set over medium-low heat; stir in 3 cups marshmallows, and vanilla until melted. Remove from heat. Immediately stir in popcorn until well coated.
2. Press into parchment paper–lined and greased 13- x 9-inch baking pan; smooth top with greased spatula. Immediately sprinkle with remaining marshmallows, miniature eggs and sprinkles; press toppings lightly to adhere to popcorn layer. Let stand for about 30 minutes or until set.
3. Cut into bars. Store in airtight container.
Tips
1. Use colored mini marshmallows, if preferred.
2. Chocolate lovers can drizzle melted dark, milk or white chocolate over top.
Popcorn Easter Basket
Kids can help create these adorable popcorn Easter baskets.
Yield: 12 baskets (basket base: 3-inches wide and 1 3/4 tall)
Ingredients
• 3 quarts popped popcorn
• 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) butter or margarine
• 3 cups miniature marshmallows
• 3 tablespoons (1/2 of a 3-ounce box) strawberry, lime, or lemon gelatin dessert mix
• 12 licorice twists (8 inches each)
• 1/2 cup shredded or flaked sweetened coconut
Green food color, or color of choice
• Small candy-coated chocolate eggs or jellybeans
• Equipment needed: 12-cup muffin pan
Directions
1. Spray a large mixing bowl lightly with cooking spray and place popcorn inside.
2. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in marshmallows and gelatin dessert powder until marshmallows are melted and mixture is smooth. Pour over popcorn and mix well until coated.
3. Spray hands with cooking spray and press firmly to form into 12 balls. Press each popcorn ball into well of muffin tin. Press firmly into muffin pan with the back of a spoon to form base of basket. Bend and press a licorice twist firmly into both sides of each basket. (If licorice seems thick, peel 2-3 strings from each piece).
4. Place coconut into re-sealable plastic sandwich bag. Sprinkle a drop of food color onto coconut and seal bag. Press bag to distribute color evenly. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of coconut onto each basket. Place a few candy eggs into each basket. Allow basket to set about 1 hour before gently removing baskets from muffin pan. (Removal can be made easier with the tip of a small knife applied to pan edge).
5. Serve immediately or wrap individually in plastic wrap for storage. Add a ribbon tie to plastic wrap as a decorative closure.
Preparation time: 35 minutes
Pop-a-rif-ic Popcorn Balls
Classic popcorn ball recipe uses marshmallow for an easy treat the kids will love!
Yield: 14 balls
Ingredients
• 3 quarts popped popcorn, unsalted
• 1 (1-pound) package marshmallows
• 1/4 cup butter or margarine
Directions
1. Place popped popcorn in a large bowl.
2. In a large saucepan, cook marshmallows and butter or margarine over low heat until melted and smooth.
3. Pour over popcorn, tossing gently to mix well. Cool 5 minutes.
4. Butter hands well and form 2 1/2 inch balls. Makes about 14 balls.
Variations
1. To color the popcorn balls, add a few drops of food coloring to the smooth marshmallow mixture. Mix well to distribute color evenly, then pour over popcorn as instructed.
2. Mix in candies, nuts or dried fruit after mixing popcorn and melted marshmallows mixture. Stir to distribute, then form into balls.
3. Place nonpareils in a shallow bowl or plate. Roll popcorn balls in nonpareils after forming.
