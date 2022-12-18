I happen to be reading a poem by Yusef Komunyakaa (American poet and teacher) called “You and I Are Disappearing” it brought me back to Vietnam. I might also say it was a very disturbing poem that I believe every one that thinks about sending us off to war should read and experience what the poet has placed on paper. The pain that is expressed in this brought me to the brink of hell and I would say to my readers that it is not a place that I wanted to go.

I stumbled upon this while researching a photo that I was trying to find the history behind and a uniform that was not familiar to me, a very nice lady called me right here in Ontario and asked for my help in identifying the uniform and, of course I was very pleased to do this for her, and still will continue my research to help her out! I got sidetracked and this poem grabbed my attention. I was drawn into a rabbit hole that took me a while to release and come to my senses. I believe I actually had the smells of war that I will never forget and I was not a fighting man in Vietnam and I still smell the burning, the chemicals that we dropped, the aftermath of a firefight.



Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.

Tags

Load comments