I happen to be reading a poem by Yusef Komunyakaa (American poet and teacher) called “You and I Are Disappearing” it brought me back to Vietnam. I might also say it was a very disturbing poem that I believe every one that thinks about sending us off to war should read and experience what the poet has placed on paper. The pain that is expressed in this brought me to the brink of hell and I would say to my readers that it is not a place that I wanted to go.
I stumbled upon this while researching a photo that I was trying to find the history behind and a uniform that was not familiar to me, a very nice lady called me right here in Ontario and asked for my help in identifying the uniform and, of course I was very pleased to do this for her, and still will continue my research to help her out! I got sidetracked and this poem grabbed my attention. I was drawn into a rabbit hole that took me a while to release and come to my senses. I believe I actually had the smells of war that I will never forget and I was not a fighting man in Vietnam and I still smell the burning, the chemicals that we dropped, the aftermath of a firefight.
I recommend to anyone that wants to know what war is and understand in one short poem why I write this column and I have such respect for the warriors that I worked with in ‘Nam and the warriors that we send to every conflict and the reason I think that no veteran should have to beg for food, health services or support.
I am not going to print the poem here because I believe that the veterans that read this column should not stumble upon it like I did but if they want to look it up be prepared. Know that once you understand the poem you might wish that you never heard of it, at all. For all you folks that want to understand what some of us went through then, by all means read this and understand why I rag so much on our legislators, administrations and the VA.
I am pleased that I read this poem because it brought back the passion as to why I write this column, why I do the things I do and I don’t make any excuses for what comes out of my mouth. At times, I offend and I truly believe that the offended needs to get over it. I will apologize for those that are not listening. Yes, not listening to the other points of view. Folks you certainly don’t have to agree with your neighbor but it might be time to listen and start communicating. Maybe less war, less conflicts, less killing in schools, churches and grocery stores in our neighborhoods.
We should concentrate more on the making the bread, enjoying the fellowship of eating it with others and sharing it rather than trying to make a perfect loaf. We should forget about the attitude of; ‘this is the only way it should be done’ and think about how imperfections aren’t the end of the world and enjoying the comradery of and the differences of those around us. Yes, enjoy the imperfect loaf with all the imperfect people that make this world a special and interesting place. Like Uncle Joe that is a real strange dude that came back from Afghanistan a little different. Maybe Uncle Joe has something to offer and we might actually enjoy his company.
I know that I got a little off this time in writing this column but I wanted you to know that a group of veterans, volunteers, family members and a couple of neat, well-behaved kids joined us for lunch at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida the other day and with all the differences we had a common bond of sharing bread. The laughter, stories and exchange of ideas made for a great time and I know that this can be what our Nation might be with a little effort. Just maybe the poem that started this column will never have to be written again and we will never, ever have war or conflict in the World ever again.
In the meantime, I will continue to write and be passionate about helping veterans. Making mistakes, offending folks and just being myself in the only way I know how.
“You can’t say that civilization don’t advance, however, for in every war they kill you in a new way.” Will Rogers (New York Times Dec 23rd, 1929).
Ronald Verini is a local veterans advocate who writes a weekly column for The Argus Observer. He can be contacted at (541) 889-1978, help@veteranadvocates.org or 180 W. Idaho Ave., Ontario, OR 97914. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.