Popcorn and chocolate by themselves are pretty terrific. Put them together and you've hit the motherload of deliciousness! A simple drizzle of melted chocolate over popcorn might work for any old day, but for Mother's Day, pull out the stops and dazzle her with Coconut Ginger Truffles or Chocolate Hazelnut Popcorn Macaroons.
Recipes follow.
Coconut-Ginger Popcorn Truffles
Yield: 3 dozen truffles
Ingredients
• 5 cups air-popped popcorn
• 2 cups miniature marshmallows
• 1 tablespoon coconut oil or butter
• 3 tablespoons candied ginger, minced
• 1/2 cup shredded coconut
• 4 ounces semi-sweet chocolate
• 1 teaspoon coconut oil or butter
Directions
1. Place popcorn in large bowl.
2. Place marshmallows and coconut oil or butter in medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir until melted; remove from heat.
3. Stir in shredded coconut and candied ginger. Mix well. Pour over popcorn and mix again.
4. Spray hands with nonstick cooking spray, then scoop up one tablespoon of popcorn mixture.
5. Roll mixture with hands to form a ball. Place ball on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or foil.
6. Repeat to make 36 balls.
7. Place chocolate in small, microwave-safe bowl. Heat in microwave on HIGH for one minute, until melted. If not completely melted, microwave for another 15 seconds and stir again.
8. Stir 1 teaspoon coconut oil into melted chocolate.
9. Place chocolate in zipper-style plastic bag and seal. Snip off a tiny corner of bag.
10. Pipe chocolate on popcorn balls in a decorative pattern.
11. Garnish with extra shredded coconut and extra minced candied ginger if desired.
12. Place truffles in a cool place until chocolate is set.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Hazelnut Popcorn Macaroon
Yield: About 18 cookies (1 1/2 inches)
Ingredients
• 6 cups popped popcorn, unpopped kernels removed
• 3 tablespoons butter or margarine
• 1/2 cup peanut butter
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
• 4 cups mini marshmallows (or 40 regular)
• 1/2 cup chocolate hazelnut spread
Directions
1. Place popcorn in a large bowl; set aside.
2. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in peanut butter and cinnamon (if desired) until butter is melted and mixture is blended. Stir marshmallows into mixture until melted and well blended.
3. Pour over popcorn and stir until evenly coated. With buttered hands, shape popcorn into about 18 small popcorn balls (1 1/2inches); place onto parchment lined baking sheet.
4. Flatten each ball slightly. With a serrated bread knife, carefully cut each cookie in half horizontally. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of hazelnut spread onto cut side of one half. Top with 2nd half; repeat with remaining popcorn balls.
5. Serve immediately or store in an airtight container.
