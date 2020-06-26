“If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do? The LORD is in his holy temple, the LORD’S throne is in heaven: his eyes behold, his eyelids try, the children of men” (Psalm 11:3, 4).
Everything in this world changes, nothing is permanent. One of the biblical signs of the end times (i.e. the closing of this age and the return of the Lord Jesus Christ to rule on earth) is an increase in transportation and technology (knowledge). “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased” (Daniel 12:4).
Men running to and fro is a definite sign of the end times. For the first 6,000 years of man’s history transportation did not change much from century to century, but since the 19th century there has been an explosion of transportation technology to allow men to “run to and fro.”
Also, the explosion of knowledge is a sign of the end times. An article on this subject written in 2009 reported that, “Up until the 1900s it was said that the accumulation of knowledge doubled every century. At the end of World War 2 every 25 years. Today knowledge is doubling every year and a half. IBM predicts that in the next couple of years, information will double every 11 hours” (“Knowledge Doubling Curve and You,” MartinGover.com, Oct. 6, 2009).
With a twenty-four-hour news cycle and a media that can transmit events world-wide instantaneously, and social media networks that can rally people to respond within seconds, things can change very quickly. Rapid response is a blessing in an emergency or life-threating crisis. We praise our first responders in these situations. But rapid response can also be dangerous when it comes to gathering an angry mob. Which leads us to another end-time prophecy, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come” (2 Timothy 3:1).
Everything changing so quickly and the very foundations of our nation being challenged can leave you feeling unstable as if you are in a sailboat in the midst of a raging storm, being tossed about and driven by the winds of change.
One way that we can “stay the course” is by having a sure foundation such as building our lives on faith in Jesus Christ and the certainty of the Bible. Jesus said, “Whosoever cometh to me, and heareth my sayings, and doeth them, I will shew you to whom he is like: He is like a man which built an house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock: and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house, and could not shake it: for it was founded upon a rock. But he that heareth, and doeth not, is like a man that without a foundation built an house upon the earth; against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great” (Luke 6:47-49).
During this time of pestilence, turmoil, and social unrest what is the foundation of your life? In other words, what are your hopes, and dreams and security based on? If it is anything other than faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and the Word of God, it could be that you are feeling helpless and hopeless. “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity” (2 Timothy 2:19).
On a closing note, let me say that every believer in Christ should reject racial supremacy whether it be white, black, Asian, etc. Christ died for all and there is only one Supreme Being, that is God! The rest of us are just sinners in need of a Saviour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.