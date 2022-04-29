ONTARIO — Prepping your lawn this spring is a critical step to a greener lawn this summer. Mara Kirby-Garcia, Co-owner of Kinney & Keele Hardware Store shares tips you can do now to prevent patches of dead lawn and weeds in the future.
The most important thing and first thing to do in the spring is to fertilize your lawn. This not only helps wake up and feed your lawn after winter, but will bring the greening action back too. You should fertilize every 6-8 weeks.
Around Easter, the forsythia bushes begin blooming. This is a good indicator that the soil temperature is warm enough to apply crabgrass preventer. Crabgrass preventer is considered a preemergent, meaning that by applying it now, it will prevent crabgrass and other weeds from coming up later. Especially during summer when it often appears. Also, there is one caveat to crabgrass preventer. If you plan on seeding your grass, do not use a general crabgrass control as it will not allow the seed to germinate. You will need a crabgrass killer approved for seeding.
Germination of weeds will give you both a headache and a backache, so preventive measures are necessary for both lawns and ornamental beds. Kirby-Garcia recommends using Weed Free Zone on broadleaf weeds. It is safe to use, starts working at 40 degrees or warmer and won’t kill your grass. It works on the weed from the inside out and is very effective.
Other weed control measures include, vinegar and clove oil or organic products available at our store. These substance help prevent grassy weeds.
Lawn pest damage can start to show up in May-August. Grubs and Billbugs and similar pests attack lawns when temperatures rise into the 8Os. Watch for small moth activity in or around your lawn. The larvae of Grubs and Billbugs live deep in the soil and move up to the surface to eat the roots of grass in the warm months. Dead patches in your lawn may be indicative of grub infestation. The solution is to lay down chemicals for grub control early in spring and reapply in June.
The type of soil you have can affect your lawn as well. Humus is an important additive as it breaks down clay in the soil and allows water to penetrate grass roots. Humus greens up your grass without a lot of water. Kirby-Garcia suggests putting iron over the humus as a good natural base. Especially this year, as water will be in short supply.
With our upcoming drought, Kirby-Garcia offers a tip to prevent overwatering. Put a tuna can with a line marking the halfway spot inside the can. When the water hits the halfway mark, that area has enough water.
In March- May you normally use ½”-¾” of water every 3 to 4 days. In June to August apply 1” of water every 2-3 days of intense heat.
Kirby-Garcia also stressed that lawn mower settings can also affect grass growth and health. Mowing more than a third of the grass blade is harmful to grasses. Taller turf will help choke out weeds, reduce water evaporation, and generate a healthier root system. In the spring the mower should be set at mid-height, or 3”. As temperatures increase, so should the height of the lawn mower setting to 4”. The higher the blades, the more water the grass will retain. In the fall, Kirby-Garcia suggests lowering the settings.
Getting ahead of pests, weeds and drought in the Spring is the best way to insure a beautiful summer lawn.
