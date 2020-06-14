Kenneth and Ila (Ike) Frazier, of Eagle, and formerly of Payette, celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary this month. The couple married June 17, 1945, and lived in Payette for more than 74 years before moving to the Grace Independent Living Center in Eagle. They have two children, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
