ONTARIO — The Obon has been celebrated in the Western Treasure Valley since 1959.
Obon or the "Festival of Joy" is the holiday that honors the spirits of their ancestors and that their ancestors come to visit. The Obon is one of Japan's three major holidays, with the other two being New Years and Golden Week. The festival is usually celebrated on July 15 on the solar calendar; however corresponds to the lunar calendar.
The following is the history of the festival in Japan, which was introduced in the Western Treasure Valley by Japanese Americans in the area.
The Obon also known as Bon is an important custom introduced by Buddhists, celebrated on the 15th day of 7th month. Maha Maudgalyayana was instructed to make offerings on the 15th day of 7th month as an act to release his mother from her suffering. Maha Maudgalyayana (Mokuren), a disciple of Buddha according to the legend, used his powers to look upon his mother who had fallen into the Realm of Hungry ghost and was suffering. The Obon Festival lasts 3 days and Japanese people are given leave, a 7-15 day vacation and some places close. Public transport is much busier than normal as many people and tickets for flights and trains are going much more expensive.
Traditionally, Japanese wear kimonos for the three major holidays, including Obon. For this festival, the kimono used is the light summer kimono, known as yukata. The yukata is used for casual circumstances, and is one of several styles kimonos traditionally worn. For example, the mothers of a bride or groom for a wedding would wear kimono called kuro tomesode. Close relatives of the bride or groom would be expected to wear another style of the kimono called iro tomesode — a single-colored kimono, patterned below the waste.
On the first day of the Obon, most people return to their hometown to thank their ancestors along with their relatives. Visiting their graves to rest their soul called ohaka mairi (“ohaka” meaning “grave” and “mairi” meaning “to visit”). A visit consists of cleaning the grave, collecting water in a pail and joined you in prayer, then pour water on the tombstone a little bit at time and wash the tombstone carefully. Visitors also leave food or Chrysanthemum flowers on the tombstone.
People take chochin — which are Japanese lanterns that are traditionally made with a bamboo frame and covered in silk or paper — to the graves. They call their ancestors' spirits back home in a ritual that is called mukae-bon.
On the second day, traditional Obon folk dances called bon odori are performed. The syles varied from region across Japan. The lyrics and messages may differ, too. Japanese taiko drums are usually played while dancers perform on a Yagura stage, along with other traditional music. Bystanders can join along with dancers and just copy what the dancers are doing. The dancers wear yukata kimonos.
The third day of Obon, some people go again to their family members’ tombstone with the Chochin lanterns to perform a ritual called okuri-bon. Others more recently began placing floating lanterns called toro nagashi. These lanterns float in the water with a candle in the lantern and are released into lakes, ocean, and rivers to help guide their ancestors.
Sebastian Cruz is an intern with Youth Rising, which the Argus Observer has partnered with for the summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.