ONTARIO — The Obon has been celebrated in the Western Treasure Valley since 1959.

Obon or the "Festival of Joy" is the holiday that honors the spirits of their ancestors and that their ancestors come to visit. The Obon is one of Japan's three major holidays, with the other two being New Years and Golden Week. The festival is usually celebrated on July 15 on the solar calendar; however corresponds to the lunar calendar.



Sebastian Cruz is an intern with Youth Rising, which the Argus Observer has partnered with for the summer.

