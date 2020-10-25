50th Anniversary - Thomas

Stan and Ellie (English) Thomas, of Adrian, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in November. They were married Nov. 1, 1970, in Roswell, Idaho. They live on their farm in Adrian, and are both now retired. They have four children: Toshia, Kevin (Jennifer), Darren (Leighanne), Thomas, and Lori Lysiak. They have 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with one on the way. They are celebrating this occasion with their family.
50th Anniversary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.