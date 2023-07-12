5 Ontario clubhouse staffers graduate

ONTARIO — The Ontario Boys & Girls clubhouse is serving about 100 kids this summer, and five of the staffers are recent graduates. These include four high-school graduates and one college graduate, according to Madison Kendall, who oversees resource development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley.

Graduates include Rubi Gonzalez, of Ontario High School; Ashley Polk, of Treasure Valley Community College; Rylee Kendall, of Weiser High School; Mariela Munguia, of Payette High School; and Miriam Infante, of Ontario High School.



