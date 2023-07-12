5 Ontario clubhouse staffers graduate

ONTARIO — The Ontario Boys & Girls clubhouse is serving about 100 kids this summer, and five of the staffers are recent graduates. These include four high-school graduates and one college graduate, according to Madison Kendall, who oversees resource development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Treasure Valley.
Graduates include Rubi Gonzalez, of Ontario High School; Ashley Polk, of Treasure Valley Community College; Rylee Kendall, of Weiser High School; Mariela Munguia, of Payette High School; and Miriam Infante, of Ontario High School.
Prior to attending TVCC, Polk went to Payette High School.
Only one staff member is slated to be graduating with their respective class in the 2023-24 school year. That is Haiden Mordhorst from the Payette Club, who will graduate from Payette High School, according to Kendall.
“Academic Success is one of our three priority outcomes at the Club. Our goal is that our members will graduate from high school with a plan for a future,” Kendall wrote in an email to the Argus. “We are so proud of our team for being such great role models to our members and showing them how important education truly is.”
Polk commented about this in a recent mentor report.
“To inspire Club members and celebrate staff members, we had a graduation walk for the staff members graduating from high school and college. Members were overjoyed to see staff in their caps and gowns, and we can only hope this has inspired them to work hard in school and further their education one day,” she reported. “We ended the graduation walk by taking group pictures and throwing a ton of confetti in the air to make the moment magical."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.