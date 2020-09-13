BOISE
Students at 118 schools across Idaho will receive free, fresh fruit and vegetables during this school year thanks to a state-administered grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced.
Locally, schools in Fruitland, Payette and Weiser received grants.
The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) provides children in participating elementary schools with a variety of fruits and vegetables during the school day. Under the National School Lunch Act, schools with the highest enrollment of students identified for free and reduced-cost meals are given priority for participation. This selection criterion ensures that the program benefits children who generally have fewer opportunities to eat fresh fruit and vegetables on a regular basis.
“We love administering this program, and children love the wide variety of fruits and veggies,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “This is an effective, creative way of introducing healthy snack options for schoolchildren throughout our state.”
A list of schools in the Western Treasure Valley that received 2020-21 Fresh Fruit and Vegetable grants, and those respective amounts, follow.
Fruitland School District: Fruitland Elementary School, $33,525;
Payette School District: Payette Primary School, $22,725; and Westside Elementary School, $15,675; and
Weiser School District: Park Intermediate School, $14,775; Pioneer Primary School, $24,225.
