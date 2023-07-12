VALE — Four Vale High School students who competed in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships earned national recognition this year, and one of them also walked away with a bronze medal for his respective event.
The event was held in late June in Atlanta, Georgia and had more than 6,000 students competing with their career and technical education skills, according to a news release about the achievement. The event is the largest of its kind in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet — equal to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Carson Dayton, from Vale, was awarded the high school bronze medal in Automotive Service Technology.
A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 23, according to the release. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
Earning Skill Point Certificates were Cady Tolman for Job Skill Demonstration Open; Jessica Dotson for Pin Design; and TJ Trowell for Power Equipment Technology.
Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who met a threshold contest score. The Skill Point Certificate represents workplace readiness in the occupational specialty and students can add the certificate to their employment portfolio as an indicator of proficiency.
Students were invited to the event based on their outstanding state-level performance in career competitions held earlier this spring. At the SkillsUSA Championships, each student demonstrated their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in one of 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,200 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.
"More than 6,000 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis in the release. "This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
