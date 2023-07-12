VALE — Four Vale High School students who competed in the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships earned national recognition this year, and one of them also walked away with a bronze medal for his respective event.

The event was held in late June in Atlanta, Georgia and had more than 6,000 students competing with their career and technical education skills, according to a news release about the achievement. The event is the largest of its kind in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet — equal to 31 football fields or 41 acres.



