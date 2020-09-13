While reading through a few of many books in the military library at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida this last few weeks, I came upon some very important events that a lot of folks either don’t think about or could care less about.
During this very week in history, three monumental events took place that has and will continue to affect every individual that resides in the United States of America. The first I refer to was 233 years ago on Sept. 17,1787, and the second was 206 years ago on Sept. 14, 1814, and the third one was on Sept. 11, 2001.
A few folks were gathering at Independence Hall in Philadelphia in 1887, to revise the agreement which acted as a Constitution reached by the original 13 States. However, there were many delegates that really wanted to draw up a new Constitution rather than fix the existing one. As a result of the work of Alexander Hamilton (the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury) and James Madison (fourth President of the United States), those delegates wanting a new Constitution and Bill of Rights were successful. On Sept. 12, 1787 the new draft was ordered to be printed for all delegates to compare with the old Articles. Then on Sept. 17, it was submitted for signing and released to the public to begin the ratification process. As a result, the Philadelphia Convention created the new Constitution of the United States, that convention is placed amongst the most significant events in American history.
You can go online at:archives.gov for a complete transcript of the Constitution. Or you can go to
Ip.hillsdale.edu or for a free copy of the U. S. Constitution.
“Defense of Fort M’Henry” is the poem written by Francis Scott Key on Sept. 14, 1814. Mr. Key was a lawyer and an amateur poet, and after witnessing the British Royal Navy bombard the Fort in Baltimore Harbor, he was so inspired by the U. S. flag then with 15 stars and 15 stripes flying triumphantly above the fort during the U. S. victory, that he spontaneously wrote the poem. Mr. Key’s poem however was not immediately taken on as our National Anthem. His poem was set to music of a very popular British song, and popular here in the U.S., written by composer John Stafford Smith. The Poem with the music was first officially recognized by the U.S. Navy in 1889, then by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. It was made our National Anthem by a congressional resolution on March 3, 1931 and signed by President Herbert Hoover. Before the Star-Spangled Banner, the official songs of our country were “Hail Columbia” and “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee”, and “America the Beautiful” was also popular.
The flag that Key was inspired by was made by Mary Pickersgill along with other workers in her home on Baltimore’s Pratt Street, and later became known as the “Star-Spangled Banner.” The flag today is on view at the National Museum of American History.
Of course, it was just a few days before this day, on 9/11/2001, that the terrorist attacks occurred in this Country, this also has become one of the monumental events to have an impact on all that hold our Democracy and Freedoms of life essential for our well-being. It was early morning of Sept. 11, 2001 that 19 hijackers took over control of four commercial airline flights, one out of Boston, MA., one out of Newark, New Jersy, one out of Washington D.C. and one out of Fairfax, Virginia. The first crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in NYC. Shortly after that crash another crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center also in NYC. The third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and the fourth plane crashed into a field southeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Shanksville, PA. Of the 19 terrorist attackers, 15 were citizens of Saudi Arabia, two were from the United Arab Emirates, one from Egypt and one from Lebanon. 2,977 people died in this attack and more than 6,000 were injured.
“Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana, 1863 to 1952, Philosopher, essayist, Poet and Novelist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.