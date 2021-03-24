MOSCOW
University Communications and Marketing at the University of Idaho has released the list of graduates during Winter Commencement.
Information on graduates from the Western Treasure Valley follows.
• Dasha J. Goade, of New Plymouth, Ed, Health & Human Sci., B.S.E.S.H.S. Exer, Sprt, Hlth Sci-PE Teach;
• Kaylee J. Nye, of Weiser, Letters Arts & Social Sc B.A. English-Creative Writing Emph English-Literature Emph; and
• Trista H. Goodenough Ed, Health & Human Sci M.S. Adult/Org Learng & Leadership.
A total of 568 degrees were distributed. The virtual Winter Commencement Ceremony was on Dec. 12, 2020.
