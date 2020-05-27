LEWISTON, Idaho — Despite challenges related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, including a transition to remote learning midway through the semester, a total of 501 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction this spring, LC State administrators announced.
Among the honorees, 397 made the dean’s list and 104 were on the president’s list. Three students from the Western Treasure Valley earned the distinction of being on the president’s list. These students are Scott J. MacKenzie, of Fruitland; and Hope K. Fuller, and Benton Spaugh, both of Weiser.
To qualify for the president’s list students must have a 3.75 grade-point average or above for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above.
