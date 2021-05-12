ONTARIO
Three students from Treasure Valley Community College, Hannah Berger, Maria Montes and Chase Wilcox, were among 45 students named to All-Oregon Academic Team, according to a news release from Oregon Community College Association. Berger was also named a New Century Workforce Scholar.
These outstanding student scholars are selected for their academic excellence, leadership and community service, and are all members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.
“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the completion of their community college degrees,” said association Executive Director Cam Preus in the release. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”
Traditionally, the association hosts the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon in Salem each April to honor those students with their families, and a special appearance by Gov. Kate Brown. However, due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 luncheons were canceled. Instead, OCCA honors these students through a special recognition program on its website, www.occa17.com.
In addition, the association board each year selects four students from scholars to serve as speakers at the recognition luncheon. With the cancelation of the 2021 luncheon, those four students instead have created short videos to introduce themselves and their inspiring stories for OCCA’s website.
This year’s featured student scholars include Natasha Robinson and Dava Nimmo from Rogue Community College, Casey Dudek from Portland Community College, and Nora Jackson from Lane Community College.
In addition, two AOAT students were designated as New Century Scholars for earning the highest All-USA Academic Team application score for Oregon: Tom Farrenkopf from Portland Community College was named a New Century Transfer Scholar, and Hannah Berger from Treasure Valley Community College was named a New Century Workforce Scholar.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation also sponsors the Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team each year, which recognizes high-achieving students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. Nationally, 50 students are selected as Silver Scholars and receive $1,250 scholarships, and 50 students nationally are selected as Bronze Scholars and receive $1,000 scholarships.
Faith Byars of Umpqua Community College was named a 2021 Silver Scholar, while Jordyn Tippett of Southwestern Oregon Community College was named a Bronze Scholar.
