ONTARIO — Every year, the Oregon Community College Association selects members from community colleges through the state as the All-Oregon Academic Team. This year’s selections include three students who attend Treasure Valley Community College.
Kelsi Deal, of Klamath Falls; Jessica Gonzalez Torres, of Emmett; and Scott Truman, of Nampa, are three of the 52 students being recognized for the 2023 team.
Criteria for selection includes academic excellence, leadership and community service, according to a news release on April 13. Furthermore, many are members of Phi Theta Kappa.
“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the upcoming
completion of their community college degrees,” said OCCA Board President Kim Morgan, in the release. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”
A luncheon for the team was planned for April 21 in Salem to honor the students and their families and to hear comments from keynote speaker Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
Truman also was invited as a speaker at the luncheon, along with two other students from Umpqua and Rogue community colleges.
“Their stories are powerful and inspiring, and OCCA would like to thank these students for sharing their
experiences with everyone at the luncheon,” Morgan said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.