ONTARIO — Every year, the Oregon Community College Association selects members from community colleges through the state as the All-Oregon Academic Team. This year’s selections include three students who attend Treasure Valley Community College.

Kelsi Deal, of Klamath Falls; Jessica Gonzalez Torres, of Emmett; and Scott Truman, of Nampa, are three of the 52 students being recognized for the 2023 team.



