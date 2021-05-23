ONTARIO
Friday Musicale held their annual Scholarship Auditions on Thursday evening, April 8th
at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Ontario. Scholarships for music camps and instrument needs were awarded to students of members. Member-Teachers who entered their students were Dixie Alder, piano (Weiser), Ada Ballantyne, piano (Nyssa), Janice Jensen, piano (Vale), Janelle Lungren, voice (Parma), Lori Nelson, piano (Vale), Jennifer Rawlinson, piano (Fruitland), Sherilee Walker, violin (Weiser) Debbie Wolfe, piano (Vale), and Wanda Lehmkuhl, (Payette) Judges for the event were Carol Beaubien, Jean Church and Sean Rogers.
Three performances were heard in Division I, ages 11 & 12. First place winner was Preston Rawlinson, with a piano solo entitled Red Rocks Rhapsody by Kevin Olsen. He plans to use the $100 scholarship towards buying a French Horn.
Seven performances were heard in Division II, ages 13 & 14. First & second place winners were twin sisters Baylee & Mckenna Rawlinson. Baylee won $150, the first place award with a violin solo entitled Sarabande in G Minor by Carl Bohm. Mckenna won $100, the second place award with a piano solo entitled Puck by Edvard Grieg. They plan to use the scholarship money for violin strings, music and funding the purchase of a trumpet.
Six performances were heard in Division III, ages 15-18. First place of $150 was awarded to Marie Shaber who played the violin solo Sarabande in G Minor by Carl Bohm. Second place of $100 was awarded to Gwen Moore, another violinist who played the Third Movement of Concerto No. 2 in G Major by F. Seitz. Marie plans to purchase violin accessories, a metronome or a music stand.
Friday Musicale is grateful to St. Matthews for the use of their facilities. The Musicale membership is comprised of music lovers, teachers and supporters.
The public is invited to join. Contact Wanda Lehmkuhl at wanda@fmtc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.