WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Groundhog’s Day isn’t just known for a little guy that has a clever name and pops out of a hole only to be scared by his shadow. It’s also a day that churches throughout the valley hold annual feeds.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way that local churches will celebrate the day. We checked in with the three churches which usually host the annual event. Two churches, one in Fruitland and one in Vale, are opting to host take-out meals, and one in Ontario decided not to do a feed this year.
Information follows.
Fruitland hosts take-out meals, sells bulk meat
For the 71st consecutive year, Fruitland Church of the Brethren is hosting its annual Ground Hog Feed, but it will be take-out only and it will be after Groundhog Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The menu will include sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, veggie and a roll. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12.
As usual, there will also be 2-pound packages of bulk sausage and patties available for purchase; the sausage is processed by Boston Beef House.
The church is at 303 S. Minnesota Ave.
For more information, phone (208) 452-3638 or (208) 452-3356.
Vale also hosts take-out only meal
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale will also be hosting its annual ground hog feed from 4 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 2 this year.
However, instead of being hosted in the parish hall where it is typically held, it will be offered via takeout only, according to a post on the Church’s Facebook page.
The dinner will be hosted by St. Patrick’s Mens Club and the price will be by donation only.
The church is at 690 A St. W.
For more information, phone (541) 473-3906.
Stairs pose issue for Ontario church
Park Community Church will not be hosting its annual Ground Hog Dinner this year, according to Kelly Grace.
“We decided we couldn’t do it, as we have stairs and couldn’t decide how we would do it,” she said.
In addition to not being sure if they would be able to get a permit during the pandemic, the church’s kitchen is in the basement, which would have been particularly challenging while safely socially distancing.
“We decided to wait another year,” Grace said.
