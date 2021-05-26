MARSHALL, Mo
Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade-point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.
The following students from Weiser were named to the academic achievement list:
• Darrian Wayne Hoobery, who is majoring in physical education; and
• Brody Jorgen Von Brethorst, who is majoring in mathematics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.