MARSHALL, Mo

Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. The requirements for the dean’s list are a 3.3 or higher grade-point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no “D,” “F,” or “Incomplete” grades for the semester.

The following students from Weiser were named to the academic achievement list:

• Darrian Wayne Hoobery, who is majoring in physical education; and

• Brody Jorgen Von Brethorst, who is majoring in mathematics.

Tags

Load comments