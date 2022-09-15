ONTARIO –This back-to-school season, Toyota dealerships together with Kids In Need Foundation are partnering up to make sure local students have the supplies they need to learn.
Through its inaugural Big Summer Giveback program, locally owned Hometown Toyota, along with 450 dealerships nationwide will support local schools, including about 108 students at Ontario’s Cairo Elementary.
Steve’s Hometown Dealerships takes great pride in supporting our local community by hosting our Annual Hometown Dealerships Community Benefit Auction and Golf Scramble. The Hometown Dealerships Community Benefit partnering with other local charities has been able to donate back over $1 million dollars over the last 30 plus years to many charitable organizations such as: Help Them to Hope, Joe Malay’s HO-HO Express, local food pantries, local food basket programs, and hundreds of families in need. In addition, the Bikes for Kids Charity every holiday season gives bikes to kids in need.
“We hope to keep serving the Western Treasure Valley community for many years to come with your support,” reads a news release.
During the month of August, Toyota donated $3 to Kids In Need Foundation for every oil change using Genuine Toyota Motor Oil with a tire rotation at participating Toyota Service Centers. Toyota also is promoting equity in education through an additional fundraiser during the month from customers who would like to contribute more, collecting donations at www.kinf.org/toyota.
“We are thrilled to partner with Toyota on this initiative, knowing that so many students across the country will start the year with the supplies they need to learn,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of the foundation. “Not only does this ease the burden on teachers to provide supplies in under-resourced schools, but it also generates greater awareness to the general public of the need for equitable learning environments in our underserved communities across the country.”
Nearly 40 dealerships – including Hometown Toyota – have committed to $10,000 donations in their community, ensuring that local students will start the school year strong with new supplies.
