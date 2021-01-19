VALE
Students in the Vale School District will have an opportunity to return to in-person instruction starting today as the Vale School District Board of Directors voted to return to in-person instruction at its regularly scheduled meeting in early January. The decision to return was unanimous.
Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride gave more details on what the option to return to in-person instruction means and how it will be rolling out in an email received on Monday afternoon.
“All Vale School District students, in all schools K-12, have been provided with the opportunity to return to full day instruction on Jan. 19.
Instructional schedules were modified at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year to ensure that if a return to on-site instruction became a possibility, all students would be able to return to school. Students will be placed in stable cohorts and all required health and safety protocols will be followed,” wrote McBride.
She went on to explain that in early March, prior to the beginning of school closures, Vale School District’s enrollment numbers were 911 students, and by Dec. 31, there were 800 students.
McBride said that at present, “there are 820 students enrolled.”
