VALE — A familiar face has returned to the Vale School District, only this time she will be serving on the Board of Directors, as the board appointed its newest member during a special meeting on Wednesday evening.
Darlene McConnell was unanimously voted by the board to take the seat previously occupied by Scott Gressley, who resigned from his position in July. Gressley’s letter of resignation was accepted by the School Board on July 1. According to Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride, Gressley left the board as his family is moving to Idaho.
McConnell will be in the position on the board until June 20, 2021, the same time her term will expire on the Board of Directors at Treasure Valley Community College. If she wants to remain in either of those positions, she will have to run during the 2021 election.
McConnell has been in education for years, having previously been the principal at the Vale Elementary School.
Notably, all previous members of the Vale School Board were male, and the two applicants for the vacant board position were female.
A change to the calendar
Like many other schools in Malheur County, Vale School District has delayed the start of the 2020-21 school year.
On Wednesday, the School Board unanimously voted to move the starting date for teachers from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 and the date for students from Aug. 17 to Aug. 31.
McBride said the purpose for the delayed start of the year is to allow the district more time to prepare for the school year (the final update on the Oregon Department of Education’s guidance is anticipated on Tuesday).
“It’s a very quick turnaround as it is,” McBride said, specifically pointing out the district needs more time to prepare for students on Individualized Education Programs (IEP) and for English Language Learners (ELL).
New funds
The board also had McBride explain the Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) Grant Program, which comes from a $28.1 million grant program that all school districts in Oregon can apply to.
The CDL Grant was announced on July 29. The funding formula is based on different metrics from school districts, including Average Daily Membership (ADM), percentage of students in poverty, small remote school correction for geographic remote locations and ELL students.
According to McBride, Vale School District is expecting about $180,000 and the money has to be used to help facilitate distance learning with five different categories:
• Access and Connectivity: Adequate infrastructure and/or services that enable internet access and connectivity for student learning;
• Student and Teacher Devices: Appropriate, user friendly, and accessible devices for all students and teachers to navigate through distance learning curriculums and programs of study;
• Digital Content and Curriculum: High quality, adaptable, culturally responsive, and effective digital learning curriculums and content that fosters all student learning and engagement;
• Learning Management Systems: Online technology that allows educators to successfully deliver their teaching content and lessons; and
• Professional Learning for Educators: Various supports and training that ensure effective use of all digital learning tools.
McBride said she is excited to be able to use the grant money to help the district purchase more Internet access for students. The application period for the CDL Grant Program opens on Aug. 10.
