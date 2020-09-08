VALE
It’s an on again, off again, on again scenario, as the Vale Swimming Pool is open again in the midst of the pandemic. The first day was Tuesday.
Interim City Manager Katy Lamb made the announcement during the Vale City Council Tuesday evening.
Due to COVID-19 the pool was not open until June 17, well into the season, when Malheur County entered Phase 2 of reopening, which has less restrictions for public gathering. However, the pool was closed again Aug. 17 when the county was put back into Phase 1, which did not allow for swimming pools to be open.
But, Lamb said she had received permission from Gov. Kate Brown to reopen the pool even though the county is still in Phase 1.The hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and normal summer hours for Saturday.
