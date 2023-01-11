MALHEUR COUNTY — On Tuesday evening, local city councils saw newly elected officials take their oath of office and make their way to their new seats following swearing in ceremonies that took place at the top of those respective meetings.

Here is a quick look at the ceremonies in Ontario and Vale, where the latter was a quieter affair. In contrast, there was no parking for two blocks around Ontario City Hall, where about 75 to 80 people crowded in, spilling out into the hallway and squeezing in where they could to sit on open spaces of the floor.



Tags

Load comments