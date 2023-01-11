Ontario Fire and Police Chaplain Vince Rhoades conducted a prayer and blessing at the top of the Ontario City Council meeting for each of the newly elected members. Pictured, from left, are Incumbent Councilor Susann Mills, and newly elected Mayor Deborah Folden and Councilor Penny Bakefelt.
Ontario Councilor Ken Hart took part in Rhoades’ ceremony, as well as the swearing in, via Zoom, as seen here taking his oath of office, with his wife standing next to him. He apologized for being unable to attend the meeting, as he and his wife were out of state greeting their daughter who was arriving home from a deployment in Poland.
Jeremiah Strohmeyer, seen here, is the newest Vale City Councilor and was sworn in by Jake Conde, who was serving as the city’s legal council at the regularly scheduled meeting of the city council on the evening of Jan. 10.
Christi Phillips, one of the incumbent city councilors being sworn in at last night’s meeting of the Vale City Council is seated next to Leighton Keller, who was asked to serve as Council President once again after having already just served in this capacity as the most recent president. The vote was unanimous with no other nominations being given.
John Kirby takes his seat as Council President, having been newly appointed to the position after a successful nomination bid by Ken Hart. Penny Bakefelt nominated herself, which was seconded by Folden. The final vote was 5-2 for Kirby to take up the role, which is seated at the mayor’s right-hand side on the dias.
Outgoing Councilor Michael Braden gives a speech, expressing his gratitude to all who he could, including former mayor Ron Verini, seen in the foreground, who encouraged Braden to run for office in the first place.
MALHEUR COUNTY — On Tuesday evening, local city councils saw newly elected officials take their oath of office and make their way to their new seats following swearing in ceremonies that took place at the top of those respective meetings.
Here is a quick look at the ceremonies in Ontario and Vale, where the latter was a quieter affair. In contrast, there was no parking for two blocks around Ontario City Hall, where about 75 to 80 people crowded in, spilling out into the hallway and squeezing in where they could to sit on open spaces of the floor.
Nyssa also welcomed new members during its Tuesday meeting.
