PORTLAND— Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is changing how frequently it updates several COVID-19 data dashboards and reports to improve the efficiency of its reporting as the pandemic response continues moving into existing public health systems.
Beginning in January, updates to the following reports will occur quarterly – January, April, etc. – in the second week of the month, rather than monthly:
Oregon COVID-19 Case Demographics and Disease Severity
Oregon COVID-19 Cases by ZIP Code
COVID-19 Data Report
The following dashboards and reports will no longer be updated and will be archived in January:
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccination Trends
Oregon COVID-19 Case and Testing Counts Statewide
Oregon Health Care Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake
Oregon COVID-19 Case and Vaccination Stories
Age Adjustment Report
“We want to streamline reporting while continuing to provide timely and relevant data to the public,” said Melissa Sutton, M.D., M.P.H., medical director for respiratory viral pathogens at OHA’s Public Health Division and senior health advisor on the agency’s COVID-19 response.
Sutton explained that the changes will allow OHA to align the data presented with current needs for the public and response; remove duplicative, outdated and low-quality data elements and focus on what is most relevant; continue a shift to align with other respiratory pathogen reporting; and optimize workload amid decreased capacity.
“This shift represents an important step toward informative, sustainable surveillance for a pathogen that is now endemic,” Sutton said.
The following dashboards will continue to be updated weekly on Wednesdays:
Oregon COVID-19 Update
Oregon COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County — Summary Table
OHA Variant Dashboard
Oregon COVID-19 Hospital Capacity
LTCF COVID-19 Vaccination Data
Oregon’s SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Monitoring
The following reports will continue to be updated monthly:
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine Effort Metrics
Oregon COVID-19 Cases by Vaccination Status
Oregon COVID-19 Pediatric Dashboard
COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report
All of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboards can be viewed here. The latest OHA COVID-19 Data and Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Reports can be viewed on OHA’s COVID-19 website here.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.