This photo from Thursday night shows commercial trucks stranded at Ladd Canyon east of La Grande. That caused a closure of Interstate 84 from La Grande to Baker City in both directions and then the westbound lanes from Baker City to Ontario as there was no safe parking due to the closure.
Editor's note: This story has been updated from the original version which was posted at 7:42 a.m. March 10.
ONTARIO — High winds with heavy snow shuttered most stretches of the interstate in eastern Oregon overnight on Thursday. Oregon Department of Transportation Friday morning stated that crews had been working overnight to clear away blocking vehicles and get the Interstate-84 open for traffic.
The roadways were reopened at about 10 a.m. Motorists are reminded to expect winter travel conditions, "be patient, drive with caution and chain up when required."
"It has been a long and challenging night for maintenance staff," reads an update this morning. Please be patient. We are hoping to have lanes open later this morning."
The interstate closure heading west begins at Ontario's Exit 374 for commercial vehicles as there is no safe truck parking available in Baker City.
I-84 is closed in both directions between Baker City, at Exit 304, and Exit 265, east of La Grande. This is due to multiple spun-out trucks and severe weather conditions, according to the update.
Motorists are urged to check for updates before traveling. This can be done online at TripCheck.com or by phoning 511 or (800) 977-6368 for updates. Outside Oregon, phone (503) 588-2941.
