IDAHO — The chief operating officer of the corporation in charge of Delamar Gold Mine in Jordan Valley is now among alumni of the University of Idaho who have been recognized for a "distinguished record of achievement and service in their field."

According to a Jan. 27 news release from Integra Resources Corp., COO Tim Arnold has been honored with the 2021 Silver and Gold Award by the University of Idaho. He received the award on Jan. 26, as the 2021 ceremony was postponed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



