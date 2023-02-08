IDAHO — The chief operating officer of the corporation in charge of Delamar Gold Mine in Jordan Valley is now among alumni of the University of Idaho who have been recognized for a "distinguished record of achievement and service in their field."
According to a Jan. 27 news release from Integra Resources Corp., COO Tim Arnold has been honored with the 2021 Silver and Gold Award by the University of Idaho. He received the award on Jan. 26, as the 2021 ceremony was postponed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arnold is a 1982 graduate of the University of Idaho College of Mines and Earth Resources. Arnold has more than 40 years of experience in hard rock mining, having held a variety of positions that range from laborer to shift boss to vice president.
For the award, the University's Office of Alumni Relations took into consideration Arnold’s career accomplishments, service to his career organizations, voluntary efforts in charitable causes, and his personal efforts to improve the cultural, social, political, and economic well-being of society.
“I am overwhelmed to be recognized by my alma mater for my work in and for the mining industry,” said Arnold in the release. “I love what I do, and the education I received at the University of Idaho is what has made my career possible. Furthermore, to be able to work in a field like mining that provides the critical resources which so many communities across the world depend on is an honor in and of itself. I am humbled and proud to be a Vandal.”
In 2018, the University of Idaho also inducted Arnold into its Academy of Engineers in recognition for his personal contributions to engineering achievements, leadership, education and service.
“Tim Arnold is more than deserving of this award. He is a respected leader not only in this company, but in the entire U.S. mining industry,” said George Salamis, president and CEO of Integra Resources. “His renowned service and achievements are indicative of the type of high-quality person working at Integra Resources; Tim is the embodiment of Integra’s core values of integrity, care, and innovation.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.