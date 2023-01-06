BOISE — U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit along with the College of Idaho, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, DOJ Community Relations Service, and the FBI are convening a United Against Hate meeting on January 16 at College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho. The event is free and is open to the public. The registration link can be found here: http://bit.ly/3GjZnvw.

United Against Hate is an initiative launched by the Department of Justice focused on improving efforts to combat hate crimes and hate incidents through relationship building at the local level. Through this endeavor, the Office seeks to create and strengthen trust and partnerships among law enforcement, community leaders, and residents.



Tags

Load comments