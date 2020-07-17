Two facing charges for leaving dogs in car

ONTARIO — Arraignments have been set for September for an Ontario couple who are each facing charges related to repeatedly leaving multiple dogs inside a vehicle when in conditions that were too hot or where the animals lacked food and water.
Ontario Code Enforcement responded to three of these incidents from June 11 to July 11, according to a news release on Thursday. As a result, Casey Soper is facing 13 counts of animal abandonment and nine counts of animal neglect in the second degree, and Sharon Peplinski is facing nine counts each of animal neglect in the second degree and animal abandonment, all class B misdemeanors.
Soper was first cited on June 11 for cruelty to animals, an ordinance violation. At that time, police say the couple’s van was found in the Walmart parking lot with six dogs inside. It was 89 degrees at the time and police say the windows were only slightly down. Officers accessed the vehicle after seeing that the dogs appeared distressed and determined the interior temperature was higher than 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Police say the next incident was on June 30 when Soper and Peplinski allegedly left nine animals without food or water inside a vehicle parked overnight at a local apartment complex. Ordinance officers were able to rescue those animals and place them into a shelter. Following that, a report was sent to the Malheur County District Attorney’s Office with a request to consider charging Soper and Peplinski with 18 misdemeanors each, including nine counts each for animal neglect and nine counts each for animal abandonment.
Police say another citation was issued to Soper on July 11 for four more counts of animal neglect in the second degree. This followed another incident of animals being left inside a parked vehicle. Police allege this time that it was for more than six hours. While the outside temperature was 99 degrees Fahrenheit, police say the inside temperature of the vehicle was calculated to be 118 degrees.
It was not immediately clear if any of the animals in the third incident were the same as the ones that were taken to a shelter on June 30.
Peplinski is set to be arraigned on her charges on Sept. 1, and Soper’s arraignment is slated for Sept. 8.
As a result of these cases, OPD produced an internally created public service announcement regarding neglect and abandonment of animals inside vehicles. The video is available for viewing the Ontario City Police Department’s Facebook page.
“Sharing a disturbing case regarding criminal activity that is seen much too often throughout U.S. communities,” wrote Romero in an email on Thursday afternoon. “At times, these types of cases include humans as the victims. In this case, the victims are animals that can’t fend for themselves.”
