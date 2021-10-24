ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Trustees welcomed six new employees, which included brief introductions, during its meeting on Oct. 19. A list follows.

• Diana Soto was hired as advanced Basic Education and General Education Diploma program instructor. Soto taught English as Second Language classes at TVCC’s Caldwell campus in 2020;

• Jeff Swope was hired as the shop supervisor for the Building Construction Technology program; 

• Mary Ridout was hired as the Ag Instructor and to teach Career and Technical Education;

• Sam Widner was hired as the Stars Success advisor and for CTE Support;

• Brady Merrifield was hired as the Livestock Center manager. Merrifield is a former student of TVCC; and

• Hannah May was hired as the Benefits Navigator.

The latter positions was created after the state of Oregon approved HB 2835 in June, that required every university, college and community college in Oregon to have a benefits navigator.

The duties of the position include assisting students to determine eligibility and assisting students who apply for benefits from the federal, state and local levels.

May has worked at TVCC for two years in the following areas: Accessibility/Accommodations, the testing center and taught as a GED and ESL instructor.

Tags

Load comments