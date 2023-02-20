ONTARIO — Will the tuition rate and universal fees increase at Treasure Valley Community College hike for the 2023-24 school year? TVCC Board of Education will consider the action during its board meeting on Tuesday.
Currently, tuition for Oregon residents attending the Ontario community college is $111 per credit, up $4 per year since the 2019-20 school year. However, in order to help balance the 2023-24 budget, administration has been discussing a $3 per credit increase, as well as a possible universal fee increase.
A tuition hike to $114 per credit would increase revenues by about $103,000 per year, and still stay below the state average by $1. The universal fee would go up from $16 to $17 and would help generate an extra $34,000 in revenue.
According to a history in a resolution prepared by Shirley Haidle, vice president of administrative services, most other community colleges in the state have either approved or are still discussing tuition and fee rates for the coming year.
Of those who had reported, Haidle said one is looking at keeping tuition the same but raising fee rates, seven are proposing a $2 per credit hike, three are proposing a $3 per credit hike and four are proposing increases of $5-$6 per credit.
The proposed increases have been discussed across the campus, with the TVCC student government having conducting surveys. They “felt strongly” no survey would be needed for this proposal. Additionally, it states that students would rather face modest increases of $3 to $4 per credit per year, instead of not seeing any for a year or two, causing larger increases.
If approved, all other tuition rates would also raise by $3 per credit, including for non-residents, the Caldwell Center, online courses and international students.
Also on the agenda is discussion regarding the Spring Ad Hoc Report, the first reading of a policy related to international students, a resolution making February CTE Month and a resolution on 2023 Community College Legislative Priorities.
The meeting also includes an executive session for labor negotiations.
Following that, the board may reconvene to take action on ratifying the contract with the Treasure Valley Education Association. TVEA is the the labor organization for faculty at the college, which in December made a presentation regarding paying prevailing wages to faculty.
