TVCC Sign
Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Will the tuition rate and universal fees increase at Treasure Valley Community College hike for the 2023-24 school year? TVCC Board of Education will consider the action during its board meeting on Tuesday.

Currently, tuition for Oregon residents attending the Ontario community college is $111 per credit, up $4 per year since the 2019-20 school year. However, in order to help balance the 2023-24 budget, administration has been discussing a $3 per credit increase, as well as a possible universal fee increase.



Tags

Load comments