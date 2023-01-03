We all make some type of New Year’s resolution. We set goals for ourselves to eat healthier, lose weight, spend less time on our phones, exercise more, be more mindful – yada yada yada. Well, it doesn't stop with just us. With all the unconditional love and joy pets bring us, an overwhelming number of pet parents also set New Year’s resolutions for their pets.

There are countless ways that we can further enrich the lives of our pets. What better time to get started than the New Year ahead.



Tags

Load comments