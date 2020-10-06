Alyas Patrick Green

Alyas Patrick Green, 1 month, of Weiser, died Oct. 1, 2020, at a hospital in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Charles E. Locey

Charles E. Locey, 92, of Fruitland, died Oct. 3, 2020, at Edgewood in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Lela Irene Medairy

Lela Irene Medairy, 90, of Ontario, died Oct. 2, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Daniel E. Netcher

Daniel E. Netcher, 86, of Vale, died Oct. 2, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Delbert Roberts

Delbert Roberts, 80, of Payette, died Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Francisco Islas Rodriguez

Francisco Islas Rodriguez, 90, of Ontario, died Oct. 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Darrel E. Simpson

Darrel E. Simpson, 68, of Nyssa, died Oct. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Beth P. Walker

Beth P. Walker, 102, of Provo, Utah, formerly of Weiser, died Oct. 2, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Shirley Sybil White

Shirley Sybil White, 77, of Parma, died Oct. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

