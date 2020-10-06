Alyas Patrick Green
Alyas Patrick Green, 1 month, of Weiser, died Oct. 1, 2020, at a hospital in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Charles E. Locey
Charles E. Locey, 92, of Fruitland, died Oct. 3, 2020, at Edgewood in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Lela Irene Medairy
Lela Irene Medairy, 90, of Ontario, died Oct. 2, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Daniel E. Netcher
Daniel E. Netcher, 86, of Vale, died Oct. 2, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.
Delbert Roberts
Delbert Roberts, 80, of Payette, died Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Francisco Islas Rodriguez
Francisco Islas Rodriguez, 90, of Ontario, died Oct. 4, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Darrel E. Simpson
Darrel E. Simpson, 68, of Nyssa, died Oct. 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Beth P. Walker
Beth P. Walker, 102, of Provo, Utah, formerly of Weiser, died Oct. 2, 2020, at her daughter's home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Shirley Sybil White
Shirley Sybil White, 77, of Parma, died Oct. 2, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.