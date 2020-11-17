Cody Festus Hall

Cody Festus Hall, 20, of Ontario, died Nov. 13, 2020, from an accident. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Joan Lehman

Joan Lehman, 82, of Ontario, died Nov. 16, 2020, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Anita May Quada

Anita May Quada, 73, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 13, 2020, at her home in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

