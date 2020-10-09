Aaron Sidney Cuttlers
Aaron Sidney Cuttlers, 83, of Nampa, died on Oct. 1, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel.
Elsie L. Dailey
Elsie L. Dailey, 85, of Ontario, died Oct. 8, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Kraig C. Novotney
Kraig C. Novotney, 62, of Ontario died on Oct. 7, 2020 at a Meridian hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
