Diane Denise Dietzel

Diane Denise Dietzel, 55, of Ontario, died Sept. 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Virginia Lopez

Virginia Lopez, 44, of Ontario, died Sept. 24, 2020, at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario

Virginia 'Ginger' Maloney

Virginia "Ginger" Maloney, 70, of Ontario, died Sept. 30, 2020, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Thomas Otto
 
Thomas J. Otto, 85, of Weiser, died on Sept. 30, 2020 in Weiser.  Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments