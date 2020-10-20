James Alan Anderson
James Alan Anderson, 68, of Payette, died Oct. 17, 2020, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
John C. Mitchell
John C. Mitchell, 80, of Weiser, died Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Judith C. Pomeroy
Judith C. Pomeroy, 83, of Weiser, died Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
