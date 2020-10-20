James Alan Anderson

James Alan Anderson, 68, of Payette, died Oct. 17, 2020, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

John C. Mitchell

John C. Mitchell, 80, of Weiser, died Oct. 14, 2020, at his home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Judith C. Pomeroy

Judith C. Pomeroy, 83, of Weiser, died Oct. 13, 2020, at her home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Tags

Load comments