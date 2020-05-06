Thursday, May 7

Deadline to submit entries for Art for All: Let’s Create and Connect, www.4rcc.comdevelopment@4rcc.com.

Ontario City Council work session, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. Dial-in number (US): (712) 451-0200, access code: 594227#; (international dial-in numbers): https://fccdl.in/i/adamangiebrown4; online meeting https://join.freeconferencecall.com/adamangiebrown4, meeting ID: adamangiebrown4.

Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.

Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 10 a.m., Ontario Community Library.

Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 8 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario. 

Monday, May 11

Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.

Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595

Nyssa School Board, 7 p.m., administration board room, 804 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 372-2275.  

Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.

Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.

Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.

New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., New Plymouth High School library, 207 S. Plymouth Ave., (208) 278-5740.

Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.

Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.

Tuesday, May 12

Free drive-up testing for COVID-19 (for those who work or live in Malheur County), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd., Nyssa, (541) 889-7279.

Ontario Public Works meeting, 3 p.m., Jacobs, 1551 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario. 

Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.

Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.

Washington County Rock Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Weiser Public Library conference room, 628 E. First St., Weiser, (208) 550-9619. 

Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.

Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors meeting teleconference, 7 p.m. INFO: (541) 823-5130.

Wednesday,

May 13

Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., Room 106, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B St. W., Vale. To join the meeting, call (571) 317-3129; enter access code 299-510-653. Long distance charges may apply; there is a toll free number available for individuals who need it. Info: (541) 473-5124.

Vale Parks and Recreation meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 252 B St. E., Vale, (541) 473-3133.

Vale School Board, 7 p.m., Vale Elementary conference room, 403 E St. W., (541) 473-0201.

With the ever-changing landscape of cancellations of events and activities due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Independent-Enterprise recommends verifying the status of events and activities listed here with the host or organizer before attending. Several school boards and municipalities are not hosting in-person meetings at this time, but are hosting them online or telephonically. As such, there may be logon and pass codes needed.

 

