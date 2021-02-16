This is one hot potato

February is American Heart Month, and this heart-healthy, vegan and gluten-free Baked Potato with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Relish recipe is the perfect way to celebrate the most versatile vegetable in your pantry. Baked Idaho® russet potatoes are topped with roasted corn, black beans, bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, olive oil, lime juice and spices. This veggie packed, Southwestern-inspired baker can be eaten as a light lunch or be paired with chicken or fish for a nutritious dinner. Want to add some heat without the extra calories? Don’t forget the Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce. Pro Tip: If you’re looking to save time, use an Instant Pot or pressure cooker to make the baked potatoes.
Baked Potato with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Relish
Ingredients:
2 baked Idaho® russet potatoes
Corn and Black Bean Relish
1 cup corn, roasted (or purchase frozen roasted corn)
1 cup cooked black beans
¼ cup red bell pepper, diced
¼ cup red onion, diced
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon jalapeño, finely chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon coriander
½ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon salt
Garnish: hot sauce or Sriracha
Directions:
Place all the corn and black bean salsa ingredients into a medium bowl and mix to incorporate.
Adjust salt and lime, adding more if you like.
Cut a slit into the warm baked potatoes and fluff up the flesh with a fork.
Divide corn and black bean relish between the two potatoes.
Drizzle with hot sauce or sriracha.
Serve immediately.
