This is one hot potato

A hearty, healthy, south-of-the-border style corn and black bean relish that is vegan, gluten-free and full of flavor!

February is American Heart Month, and this heart-healthy, vegan and gluten-free Baked Potato with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Relish recipe is the perfect way to celebrate the most versatile vegetable in your pantry. Baked Idaho® russet potatoes are topped with roasted corn, black beans, bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, jalapeno, olive oil, lime juice and spices. This veggie packed, Southwestern-inspired baker can be eaten as a light lunch or be paired with chicken or fish for a nutritious dinner. Want to add some heat without the extra calories? Don’t forget the Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce. Pro Tip: If you’re looking to save time, use an Instant Pot or pressure cooker to make the baked potatoes.

Baked Potato with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Relish

Ingredients:

2 baked Idaho® russet potatoes

Corn and Black Bean Relish

1 cup corn, roasted (or purchase frozen roasted corn)

1 cup cooked black beans

¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup red onion, diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeño, finely chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Garnish: hot sauce or Sriracha

Directions:

Place all the corn and black bean salsa ingredients into a medium bowl and mix to incorporate.

Adjust salt and lime, adding more if you like.

Cut a slit into the warm baked potatoes and fluff up the flesh with a fork.

Divide corn and black bean relish between the two potatoes.

Drizzle with hot sauce or sriracha.

Serve immediately.

