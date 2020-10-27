This French classic features Idaho potatoes

This Idaho® Potato Galette is not your average potato dish. A French classic, the galette is a free-form pastry (meaning it’s not shaped in a pan) that’s similar to a tart and can be made either savory or sweet.
This decadent version uses Idaho® Yukon Golds or Dutch Yellow potatoes, frozen puff pastry, onions, egg, creme fraiche, butter, salt and thyme, creating a medley of hearty flavors.
If you can’t find creme fraiche at the store, substitute with Greek yogurt.
Pro Tip: After baking the galette for an hour, insert a small paring knife or fork to test if the potatoes are cooked through.
If there is any resistance, lower the oven temperature and bake for an additional 15 minutes.
Ingredients: 5 medium Idaho® Yukon Gold or Dutch Yellow potatoes, peeled
• 1 tablespoon salt
• 1 small onion, peeled and finely diced
• 8 thyme sprigs, picked and finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons butter, melted
• 2 (10 x 8-inch) sheets frozen puff pastry, thawed
• 1 egg, beaten
• 6 tablespoons crème fraîche
Directions: Preheat the oven to 375°F.
• Using a mandoline, slice the potatoes into 1/8-inch-thick slices.
• In a large mixing bowl, toss potatoes with the salt, then place in a colander to drain for about 30 minutes. (It is important to eliminate any excess moisture, as it will make the pastry soggy during cooking.)
• In a large bowl, combine the potato slices with onion, thyme and butter.
• Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and lay one sheet of pastry down on top of it. Spread the potato mixture evenly across it, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. (You will think that you have too much potato, but the mixture will lose volume during cooking.)
• Brush the border with egg wash and stretch the other sheet of pastry over. Using a fork, press down and crimp the edges all the way around to prevent separation. Score the pastry crust in a diamond pattern. Trim a little of the excess pastry for aesthetic purposes. Generously brush the top with egg wash. Poke a small hole in the center of the pastry, which will ensure that the pastry will rise evenly.
• Refrigerate the dish for 20 minutes before baking to harden the pastry.
• Bake in the oven until golden brown on the outside, about 1 hour. Test potatoes for doneness by inserting a small paring knife into the galette. If there is no resistance, the potatoes are done. If there is any sign of resistance, lower the oven temperature to 300˚F and cook longer, testing frequently, another 15 minutes.
• When done, carefully transfer the galette to a large serving platter. Carve off a lid all the way around, peeling it back and exposing the potatoes underneath. Spoon the crème fraîche evenly over the potatoes. Reposition the lid back on top. Serve immediately, slicing at the table.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.