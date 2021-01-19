TODAY, Jan. 19
Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20
Drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport firehouse.
Town hall for senior citizens, noon, www.mcoacs.org, (541) 889-7651.
Town hall for senior citizens, 6 p.m., www.mcoacs.org, (541) 889-7651.
MONDAY, Jan. 25
Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., near the baseball fields at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.
No-mask league meeting, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.