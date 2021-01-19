TODAY, Jan. 19

Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.

New Plymouth City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 301 N. Plymouth Ave, New Plymouth.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 20

Drive-up vaccine clinic for people in Phase 1a, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ontario Municipal Airport firehouse.

Town hall for senior citizens, noon, www.mcoacs.org, (541) 889-7651.

Town hall for senior citizens, 6 p.m., www.mcoacs.org, (541) 889-7651.

MONDAY, Jan. 25

Free COVID-19 testing, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., near the baseball fields at Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario.

No-mask league meeting, 6:30 p.m., Payette Valley Riders clubhouse, 450 Sixth Ave. S., Payette.

