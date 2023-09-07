Things to Do, Sept. 9, 2023 Sep 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, Sept. 9Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue, Ontario, @OntarioSaturdayMarket on Facebook.com or (541) 889-4058.Ontario Kiwanis City clean up, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, checkpoint downtown OntarioEnd of an Era - Family Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.Jawbone painting class, youth at 1 p.m., adults at 3 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 Southwest Fifth Avenue, Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.Taste of the Treasure Valley (fundraiser), 6 p.m., Red Barn at Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., $20 per person, (208) 860-6779. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anatomy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular The Nyssa Community Food Pantry can use some help Tribute to Fallen Soldiers coming through Hospital staff help deputy during attack, stop inmate from escaping Oregon jury duty scams land in Malheur County Panel meets on unsafe condition at state's only women's prison Snake River Correctional Institution reports in-custody death Feds in town Sept. 6 for Owyhee Energy Project scoping meeting Idaho Power’s wildfire mitigation plan ‘very much a living document’ 4 from Ontario, 1 from Payette face federal charges for guns, drugs County to set up review board for rezoning exclusive farm or range land for housing
