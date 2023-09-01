Things to Do, Sept. 2, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SATURDAY, Sept. 2Payette American Legion Post 33's pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette.Ontario Saturday Market, 9:30 to 1:30 p.m., Moore Park, South Oregon Street and Southwest Fifth Avenue, Ontario, @OntarioSaturdayMarket on Facebook.com or (541) 889-4058. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Food Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 16 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Update on Cairo Junction roundabout 4 from Ontario, 1 from Payette face federal charges for guns, drugs Grand opening of new Lifeways Youth Center Opinion: A case of stolen identity Police cars get back on road after citizen breaks windows Local pantry helping hundreds of families, dozens of homeless BLM gathers 38 wild horses, releases 14 Are myriad issues with gas facilities being addressed? Fatal crash happens on U.S. 95 morning of Aug. 23 School Board finalizes employment contract with Don Grotting
