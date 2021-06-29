TODAY, June 29

Public Open House (to view Payette county’s updated Comprehensive Plan), 4 to 7 p.m., Kiwanis Park, Paeytte, (208) 642-6018.

Ontario City Council special meeting (to discuss Red Lion shelter as Project Turnkey property), 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (451) 889-3246.

