Things to Do Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2022 Oct 31, 2022

MONDAY, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat on Oregon Street, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at participating businesses on Oregon Street (between Southeast Fourth Avenue and Idaho Avenue), as well as at Moore Park, Ontario.
Halloween contest, 4 to 5 p.m. at Bancroft Park, followed by trick-or-treating in downtown Payette.
Second annual trunk or treat and pumpkin painting, Aaron's, 1396 S.E. First Ave., Ontario.
Trunk or treat along Main Street, 6 p.m. til the candy is gone, Nyssa.
Light in the Night trunk-or-treat event, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Christian Life Fellowship, 366 S.E. Fifth St., Ontario.
Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. along North Plymouth Avenue and the New Plymouth Horseshoe, New Plymouth.

TUESDAY, Nov. 1
Idaho Power Wildfire Mitigation Plan public meeting, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center (Collins Gallery), 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario.
Foot clinic, reserve a time, Payette Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., Payette, (208) 642-4223.
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Preschool story time with Building Healthy Families, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa.
