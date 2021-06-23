THURSDAY, June 24
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario,, RedCrossBlood.org, (800) 733-2767.
Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth.
FRIDAY, June 25
Sack Lunch Book Club, noon, Payette Public Library, 24 S. Tenth St., Payette.
Lavender festival, 3657 Van Way, Ontario, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Public hearing regarding EUVALCREE converting Red Lion Inn & Suites into transitional housing, 5 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-3189.
