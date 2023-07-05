Things to Do: July 5-7, 2023 Jul 5, 2023 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, July 5Crafter Space, 3 to 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. 2nd Avenue, ontariocommunitylibrary.org, (541) 889-6371Free yoga class, 6 p.m., Portia Club, 225 N. Ninth St., Payette.Owyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.THURSDAY, July 6Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library.Vale Public Library (Emma Humphrey Memorial Library) meeting, 5 p.m., 150 A St. East, Vale, (541) 473-3902. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Folklore Entertainment Botany Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions Today's Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 11 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Did a Payette woman have a black bear in her yard the morning of June 28? A wildlife official says, 'Yes' Boise woman goes missing in southern Malhuer County Owners of locally owned fireworks stand ring in 20 years with customer appreciation days Chipotle chooses Ontario for first eastern Oregon location Ontario City manager reassures concerned citizens that designated campsite for homeless will be monitored Celebrating independence by rebuilding his American dream Cactus Riders grow skills and friendships Fruitland City Council hears concerns over loss of Idaho presidential primary Christopher Elliott: My vacation rental had cameras in the bedroom. Can I get a refund? Thunderegg Days roll out this week
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.