TODAY, July 10
Arata Community Neighborhood Watch Meeting, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Father Kirkpatrick Hall, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 829 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario, (541) 588-2500, nwontario@ontariooregon.org.
MONDAY, July 11
Foot clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., VFW Hall, Idaho Avenue, Ontario.
Payette Airport Commission meeting, 4:15 p.m., Payette Municipal Airport meeting room, 2221 Airport Road, Payette, (208) 642-6024.
Vale Airport committee meeting, 5:30 p.m., Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N., Vale, (541) 473-3133.
Fruitland School Board, 6 p.m., district office, 303 S.W. Third Ave., Fruitland, (208) 452-3595.
Payette School Board, 6:30 p.m., Payette Alternative School board room (Galleon Room), 20 N. 12th St., Payette, (208) 642-9366.
Revitalize Ontario! organization committee meeting, 7 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (916) 804-4435, revitalizeontarioorg.@gmail.com.
Weiser School Board, 6:30 p.m., district office, 925 Pioneer Road, Weiser, (208) 414-0616.
Ontario Planning Commission, 7 p.m., council chambers, Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario.
New Plymouth School Board, 7 p.m., district office, 113 Southeast Ave., (208) 278-5740.
Fruitland City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fruitland City Hall, 200 S. Whitley Drive, (208) 452-4421.
Payette American Legion regular meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 S. Iowa Ave., Payette, (208) 230-9483.
TUESDAY, July 12
Song-writing workshop, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191, www.4rcc.com.
Treasure Valley Connection for Guys and Gals event, 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.); Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 Third Ave. S., Payette, RSVP to (208) 739-5030.
Ontario City Council Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 444 SW Fourth St., Ontario. Limited seating; meeting can be viewed on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page.
Indianhead FlyFishers meeting, 6 p.m., Idaho Pizza, 17 W. Commercial, Weiser, (208) 549-2473.
Payette Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Payette Public Library, 24 S. 10th St., Payette, (208) 642-6029.
Vale City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, (attend in person; by phone at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings). Info: (541) 473-3133.
Nyssa City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 14 S. Third St., Nyssa, (541) 372-2264.
Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting via teleconference, 7 p.m., USDA Ag Service Center, 2925 S.W. Sixth Ave., Suite 2, Ontario. For information, interpreter or other accommodations, call (541) 823-5130 48 hours in advance. Teleconference: (202) 650-0123, access code 634160560#.
Adrian School Board, 8 p.m., Adrian School Library, 207 Owyhee St., Adrian.
