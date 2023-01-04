Things to Do Jan. 4-5 Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAY, Jan. 4Kathy Oliver’s retirement party, 3 to 6 p.m., The Gathering Place Coffee House, 415 Main Street, NyssaOwyhee Riding Club meeting, 7 p.m., Thunderegg Coffee House, Nyssa.THURSDAY, Jan. 5Ontario Visitor and Convention board meeting, 7 a.m., 444 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, (541) 889-7684.Vision support group, 1 p.m., New Plymouth Senior Center, 126 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth, (208) 278-5320.Friends of the Ontario Library board meeting, 4 p.m., Ontario Community Library.Vale Public Library (Emma Humphrey Memorial Library) meeting, 5 p.m., 150 A St. East, Vale, (541) 473-3902.Ontario Rural Fire Department meeting, 7 p.m., Planning and Building Department, 458 S.W. Third St., Ontario. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Payette Senior Center Foot Clinic Coffee House Building Industry Law Catering Malheur County Circuit Court Room Nyssa Public Library Gathering Place Nyssa Board Meeting Database Building Department Planning Ontario Community Library Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 12 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change Manager to retire after 16 years Chamber to honor 5 citizens this month Owens drafts bill to grab $4.5M in lotto bonds for rec center Vale readies to light up the sky for New Year's Eve Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue Oregon State archaeologists uncover oldest known projectile points in the Americas Single-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 20, north of Caldwell Local housing market a mixed bag
